Japan Realtor, Hotel Operator Unizo Files for Bankruptcy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese real estate firm and hotel operator Unizo Holdings Co. filed for bankruptcy protection with Tokyo District Court under the civil rehabilitation law on Wednesday.

Unizo's debts totaled about 126.2 billion yen, making it the largest bankruptcy in Japan this year, according to Teikoku Databank Ltd., a credit research firm.

The company is planning to rebuild itself with the help of Nippon Sangyo Suishin Kiko Ltd., a Japanese investment firm.

Unizo faced financing difficulties mainly due to the poor business performance of its hotel business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the repayment of funds for an employee buyout program that took the company private in 2020.

The company was unable to secure funds to redeem 10 billion yen in corporate bonds due next month.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]