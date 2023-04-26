Japan Life Insurers to Increase Domestic Bond Investments

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Ten major Japanese life insurance companies said they plan to increase investments in domestic bonds in fiscal 2023, which started this month, in anticipation that the Bank of Japan will revise monetary policy this calendar year.

Life insurers expect the central bank's possible shift from its large-scale monetary easing will help to raise yields on Japanese government and other domestic bonds. They invest premiums collected from policyholders in financial products.

Of the 10 insurers, seven plan to increase their purchases of domestic bonds, mainly 20-year and 30-year superlong-term JGBs.

The remaining three--Sumitomo Life Insurance Co., Taiju Life Insurance Co. and Japan Post Insurance Co. <7181>--will see their balances of domestic bond investments decrease due to redemptions, but they will also buy more superlong-term JGBs.

Life insurers predict that the BOJ will either scrap its yield curve control or raise its 0.5 pct cap on long-term interest rates this year.

