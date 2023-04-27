Japan Protests against Myanmar's ODA Use for Military Purposes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan has lodged a protest with the Myanmar government over its use of ships provided through Japan's official development assistance program for transporting soldiers and weapons.

Japan has demanded Myanmar make proper utilization and take preventive steps, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

The Myanmar side expressed regret regarding the matter, saying that the Southeast Asian country will thoroughly take measures to prevent similar problems from happening again.

The Japanese government limits the scope of subjects covered by its ODA program to those in nonmilitary areas.

Japan decided to provide the ships in question to Myanmar in a grant aid scheme in fiscal 2016.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]