4 Chinese Ships Sail in Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., April 27 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships sailed in Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa for about an hour and a half on Wednesday.

This was the 12th intrusion into Japanese waters around the East China Sea islands by an official Chinese vessel this year and the first since the March 30-April 2 intrusion. The Japanese-administered islands are also claimed by China, where they are called Diaoyu.

The Haijing ships entered Japanese waters south of Minamikojima in the Senkaku chain at around 4:00-4:15 p.m. Wednesday (7:00-7:15 a.m. GMT), according to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa.

The Chinese vessels left the waters east of Minamikojima at around 5:25-5:40 p.m. the same day.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]