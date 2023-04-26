JR Tokai Logs 1st Net Profit in 3 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, said Wednesday it returned to the black for the first time in three years in fiscal 2022.

The railway operator posted a group net profit of 219,417 million yen for the year through last month, against the previous year's red ink of 51,928 million yen.

The turnaround came as passenger demand recovered from a slump amid the coronavirus crisis.

Consolidated sales increased 49.7 pct from the year before to 1,400,285 million yen, up for the second straight year.

Meanwhile, revenues from mainstay Shinkansen bullet train services came to 986.1 billion yen, some 20 pct shy of the pre-pandemic fiscal 2018 level.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]