Japan to Lower COVID-19 Classification as Planned May 8

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato on Thursday formally decided to downgrade the classification of COVID-19 under the infectious disease law to Category V, the same as for seasonal flu, as planned on May 8.

The minister made the decision after a health ministry panel at its meeting the same day said no special circumstances that may change the underlying scientific assumptions, such as the emergence of a strain with a high rate of causing severe symptoms, have been confirmed.

Also on Thursday, the health ministry announced a plan about the country's health care system after the classification change. The plan calls on some 8,400 medical institutions to have the combined capacity of accepting up to a total of 58,000 COVID-19 inpatients by the end of September.

Regarding the current state of the novel coronavirus, Kato said in a press conference that comparisons with omicron subvariants indicate there is no need to worry about an increase in public health risks.

"While we'll be entering a new phase (regarding COVID-19 measures), we want to continue to take necessary steps by obtaining people's understanding and cooperation," the minister added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]