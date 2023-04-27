Driving Recorder Sales Fall Back in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Sales of driving recorders that continuously record views from vehicles fell back in Japan after a surge sparked by a high-profile fatal road rage case in 2017.

Shipments of the products, also known as dashboard cameras or event data recorders, dropped 20.8 pct from the previous year to 4,257,906 units in fiscal 2022, according to data including from the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, or JEITA.

Domestic shipments topped 5 million units in fiscal 2021 after growing consistently, except in fiscal 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic raged, from 1.45 million units in fiscal 2016, when the shipment data began.

Driving recorders, useful in securing evidence of traffic accidents, drew strong attention after the 2017 incident in which a reckless driver caused the deaths of a couple on a Tomei Expressway section in Kanagawa Prefecture, eastern Japan.

Total shipments in the last five years surpassed 22 million units.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]