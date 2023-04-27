Kishida Wants 30 Pct of Execs at TSE Prime Firms to Be Women

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday set a target for women to make up at least 30 pct of executives at companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime section by 2030.

The target is aimed at "adding momentum to the appointment of women," Kishida said at the day's meeting of the Council for Gender Equality.

The prime minister also indicated that the government will promote flexible work styles and make efforts to develop female digital experts, in a bid to reduce the number of women who stop working in regular positions after giving birth.

Discussions at the council meeting will be reflected in a priority policy for women's active participation in society and gender equality that the government is slated to adopt in June.

As of the end of July 2022, the proportion of female executives topped 30 pct at only 2.2 pct of the 1,835 companies on the TSE top section, according to the Cabinet Office.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]