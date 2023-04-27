U.S. Denies Possible Nuclear Submarine Port in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 26 (Jiji Press)--There is no plan to have Japan or a nearby region host a home port for U.S. strategic nuclear-powered submarines capable of carrying nuclear weapons, a senior U.S. security official said Wednesday.

John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the U.S. National Security Council, made the remark at a press conference.

Washington has disclosed a plan to dock U.S. strategic nuclear submarines in South Korea for the first time since the end of the Cold War to boost deterrence at a time when North Korea is accelerating its development of nuclear weapons and missiles.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]