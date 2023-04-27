Kirin to Acquire Australian Vitamins Maker Blackmores

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Kirin Holdings Co. <2503> said Thursday that it will acquire all outstanding shares of major Australian vitamins maker Blackmores Ltd. for 1,880 million Australian dollars to make it a wholly owned subsidiary.

The Japanese beverage group hopes to leverage Blackmores' distribution network to boost its health science business overseas.

The acquisition process is expected to be completed in early August or later after necessary procedures in Australia.

"(Through the acquisition) we can acquire a business foundation in a market with high growth potential," Kirin Holdings Senior Executive Officer Takeshi Minakata told a news conference in Tokyo. "We expect to be able to reach over 1 billion customers in the future."

Kirin positions health-related operations as a new growth field at a time when demand for beer products is falling in Japan. It is focusing on products such as a lactic acid product featuring a unique material that it claims helps maintain people's immune systems.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]