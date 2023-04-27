Inhaling Ethanol Found to Suppress Influenza: Japanese Study

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Mice infected with the influenza A virus were able to avoid severe symptoms by inhaling low-concentration ethanol vapor, a team of Japanese researchers said Thursday.

The team found that mice inhaling vapor with 4 pct ethanol concentration saw reduced spread of infection, as the ethanol, which increased to 20 pct concentration in the liquid covering the surface of cells in the respiratory passage, inactivated the virus.

An experiment using laboratory-grown human lung cells found that ethanol of 20 pct concentration was not toxic.

The finding was announced by associate professor Hiroki Ishikawa, professor Tsumoru Shintake and others at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST).

Ishikawa said that the team is preparing to begin clinical research to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of the treatment on humans.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]