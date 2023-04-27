Toyota Logs Record Global Vehicle Sales in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Thursday that its parent-only global vehicle sales in fiscal 2022 rose 1.0 pct from the previous year to 9,609,782 units, hitting a record high.

The figure surpassed the previous record scored in fiscal 2018, marking the second consecutive year of increase.

Toyota's vehicle sales were brisk mainly in Southeast Asia following the resumption of economic activities that had been restricted under the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the fiscal year that ended last month, Toyota's domestic sales, including minivehicles, increased 0.8 pct to 1,407,158 units, up for the first time in three years. Its overseas sales climbed 1.1 pct to 8,202,624 units, up for the second straight year and hitting a record high.

The automaker's global vehicle output expanded 6.5 pct to a record 9,130,247 units, topping the previous record of 9,079,562 units marked in fiscal 2016, owing to its efforts to strengthen production in North America and Asia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]