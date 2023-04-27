ANA Returns to Profit after 2 Years of Losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> said Thursday that it returned to profitability in the year ended last month following two years of losses as passenger traffic recovered after the government eased COVID-19 restrictions.

"We've finally emerged from the long COVID-19 tunnel to arrive at a turning point," ANA President and CEO Koji Shibata said at a press conference.

The All Nippon Airways parent reported a consolidated net profit of 89,477 million yen, a turnaround from the previous year's loss of 143,628 million yen.

The company swung to an operating profit of 120,030 million yen from a loss of 173,127 million yen as revenue climbed 67.3 pct to 1,707,484 million yen.

The rosy results reflected a surge in demand for domestic flights, thanks to the Japanese government's campaign to promote domestic tourism.

