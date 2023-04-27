Osaka Expo Ticket Likely to Be Around 8,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The organizer of the 2025 World Expo in the western Japan city of Osaka is considering setting the standard price of a one-day admission ticket for an adult at around 8,000 yen, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The organizer, the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, had last year considered setting the price at 6,000 yen, but raised the level to between 7,000 yen and 9,000 yen amid rising prices, the sources said.

Operating costs for the Osaka Expo will be covered mainly by ticket revenues.

Initially, the association estimated operating costs at 80.9 billion yen. Hiroyuki Ishige, secretary-general of the association, last month pointed to the possibility of operating costs ballooning, citing the need to strengthen security.

The association aims to start selling tickets on Nov. 30, or 500 days before the start of the Osaka Expo. It plans to offer discount tickets such as for weekday and night-time visitors.

