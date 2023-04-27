Japan Confirms 11,844 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 11,844 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, an increase of about 1,300 from a week before.

Twenty-nine deaths were newly reported in the country, while the number of severe cases fell by 10 from Wednesday to 48.

In Tokyo, 1,663 new cases were confirmed, a rise of 214 from a week earlier. Four new deaths were reported, while there were four severe cases, unchanged from Wednesday.

