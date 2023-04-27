Niinami Takes Helm at Japan Business Lobby Keizai Doyukai

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Takeshi Niinami, president and CEO of Japanese beverage maker Suntory Holdings Ltd., took the helm at the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, a major business lobby, on Thursday.

"Japan is at crossroads, facing geopolitical tectonic shifts and a wave of rapid inflation," Niinami, who assumed the post of Keizai Doyukai chairman for a four-year term, said in an inaugural speech.

"I'll get rid of the fixation on maintaining the status quo that plagues Japan," he said.

Niinami called on executives of Keizai Doyukai member companies to work on drastic reform to survive the challenging socioeconomic environment.

He listed eight priority areas, including revitalizing human resources, promoting innovation and nurturing startups. Niinami said he plans to actively engage in reskilling support.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]