U.S. Envoy to Japan Seeks Unity against China's Economic Coercion

Newsfrom Japan

By Yoshiya Sato

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Thursday called on the Group of Seven major democracies to take unified and collective actions to help developing countries facing China's economic coercion through its Belt and Road Initiative.

China's Belt and Road global infrastructure development initiative is "not about nurturing the other countries' economic development. It's about actually constricting their political and diplomatic sovereignty," Emanuel said in a speech at Sophia University in Tokyo.

How to counter China's attempts to use its economic power to impose its will on other countries will be "a prominent topic" at the G-7 summit in the western Japan city of Hiroshima on May 19-21, he said.

Western nations have accused the Belt and Road Initiative of creating debt traps to exercise stronger influence on nations overburdened by Chinese lending.

