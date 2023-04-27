Kishida to Seek Cooperation over Ukraine in Africa Tour

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to call on African leaders to cooperate over responses to the war in Ukraine in his trip to the continent from Saturday.

Kishida aims to have the voices of African leaders reflected in discussions at a summit of the Group of Seven major democracies he is set to host in Hiroshima next month, Japanese officials said.

Key topics at the G-7 summit will be upholding the rule of law and strengthening the international order after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida is set to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Sunday, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday, Kenyan President William Ruto on Wednesday and Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on May 4.

African countries are core members of the so-called Global South group of emerging and developing countries, which has been increasing its presence in the international community in recent years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]