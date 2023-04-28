Yoon Vows to Enhance S. Korea-U.S.-Japan Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Visiting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday stressed the need to strengthen security cooperation among his country, the United States and Japan over North Korea's nuclear intimidation.

"We need to speed up (South) Korea-U.S.-Japan trilateral security cooperation to counter increasing North Korean nuclear threats," he said in an address at a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress in commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

The alliance between South Korea and the United States "is stronger than ever, more prosperous together and more connected like no other," Yoon said. "Indeed, it has been the linchpin safeguarding our freedom, peace and prosperity."

Apparently keeping in mind China, which is ramping up its attempts to change the status quo by force, Yoon said that "We will strengthen the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific" in cooperation with countries that share freedom and democratic values.

He denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying, "We will actively work to safeguard the freedom of the people of Ukraine and support their efforts in reconstruction."

