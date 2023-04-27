8 Japan Automakers' Domestic Output Up 7.8 Pct in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Combined vehicle production in Japan by eight major domestic automakers in fiscal 2022 grew 7.8 pct from the previous year to roughly 7.64 million units, data from the companies showed Thursday.

Although all the makers logged growth in their domestic output from the previous year, when they were forced to cut production due chiefly to semiconductor shortages, their combined production did not reach the level above 9 million units before the coronavirus pandemic.

In the year that ended in March, Nissan Motor Co. <7201> saw its production jump 33.8 pct to 596,694 units, up for the first time in six years, thanks to the popularity of SUV models.

Subaru Corp.'s <7270> output surged 26.3 pct to 575,021 units.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s <7203> production rose 0.9 pct to 2,786,801 units, the first growth in three years, but failed to top 3 million units.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]