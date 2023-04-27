Tokyo Disney Operator's Annual Net Profit Shoots Up

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co. <4661>, the operator of the Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks, said Thursday that its consolidated net profit rose sharply in the year ended last month, aided by an increase in visitor traffic after Japan relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.

The company saw its net profit rise by 10-fold from the previous year to 80,734 million yen as the number of visitors to the theme parks surged 83.2 pct to 22.09 million.

Revenue climbed 75.2 pct to 483,123 million yen, while operating profit shot up by 14-fold to 111,199 million yen.

Sales per visitor rose by around 900 yen to 15,748 yen as the theme parks' high-price tickets sold well.

For the year that started this month, Oriental Land expects its net profit to rise 7.8 pct to 86.9 billion yen, thanks to a recovery in foreign tourists to Japan and the popularity of events related to Tokyo Disneyland's 40th anniversary celebrations.

