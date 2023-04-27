Some Regional Lenders for Failed Unizo Fear Loan Losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese real estate firm and hotel operator Unizo Holdings Co.'s failure is causing concern among some regional banks over the possible loan losses.

On Thursday, Hokkoku Bank <8363> put off releasing its earnings report for fiscal 2022 that ended last month to assess the impact of Unizo's application for business rehabilitation, suggesting the possibility of its 4.5-billion-yen outstanding lending becoming uncollectible or its repayment being delayed.

Michinoku Bank <8350>, Toho Bank <8346>, Ogaki Kyoritsu Bank <8361>, Shimizu Bank <8364>, San ju San Bank and Bank of Kochi <8416> also said the same day that they may not be able to recover their unpaid loans ranging from 1 billion to 2.6 billion yen.

Hokkoku will log 1.5 billion yen and Shimizu 500 million yen in loss reserves for the portion of unsecured loans to Unizo for fiscal 2022, according to people familiar with the situation.

Meanwhile, the rest of the regional lenders said their earnings are immune to the business failure because loan loss reserves have already been allocated or extended loans are fully collateralized.

