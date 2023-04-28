MUFG Bank to Raise Remittance Fees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--MUFG Bank said Thursday that it will raise fees for money transfers at its bank counters and automated teller machines on Oct. 2.

The move by the Japanese bank is designed to reduce labor and other costs by encouraging customers to switch over to online banking services. Those preferring to use over-the-counter services will face a greater burden.

The Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. <8306> unit will raise fees for over-the-counter money transfers to accounts of other banks to 990 yen, while fees for payments to other banks' accounts using cash at ATMs will be increased to 880 yen. The fees will be the highest among major Japanese banks.

On the other hand, fees for money transfers involving online banking services will be kept unchanged. Individual customers will be allowed to continue transferring money to other MUFG accounts for free.

Online payment services have been increasingly popular in Japan in recent years, including the Cotra smartphone payment service that allows person-to-person money transfers for free for transactions under 100,000 yen.

