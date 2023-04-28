Honda to Build Battery Cell Plant in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. <7267> is considering building a new battery cell plant in Japan jointly with GS Yuasa Corp. <6674>, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The plan calls for spending about 400 billion yen to develop and mass-produce battery cells for use in electric vehicles and houses, of which 150 billion yen will be provided by the industry ministry, the people said.

The two Japanese companies said in January that they have reached a basic agreement to collaborate over electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries. They aim to establish a joint venture this year.

The joint venture will lead battery development and capital spending, aiming to build a factory with an initial capacity of more than 20 gigawatt-hours per year.

Investments in battery cell plants focus on China and the United States. The Japanese government hopes to keep domestic industry competitive through financial aid to the Honda-GS Yuasa and other projects in Japan.

