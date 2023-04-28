Japan's Seto Wins Best Actress Award in Moscow Festival

Newsfrom Japan

Moscow, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actress Kaho Seto won the Best Actress award at the 45th Moscow International Film Festival on Thursday.

The 29-year-old received the award for her role in "Drifting Flowers, Flowing Days," directed by Japanese director Yutaka Tsunemachi, 25.

According to Tsunemachi, who participated in the award ceremony, Seto said it was good that she did acting.

Tsunemachi became the youngest Japanese director of a film for which an award was given in the competition section of the Moscow event, one of the four major international film festivals.

Tsunemachi and Japanese actor Hiroki Sato, 28, who played the main role in the film, walked on the red carpet of the festival.

