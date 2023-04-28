BOJ to Conduct Review of Long-Standing Monetary Easing Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan, at a two-day Policy Board meeting through Friday, decided to conduct a "broad-perspective review" of various monetary easing measures it has implemented over many years, while also deciding to maintain its current easing policy framework.

At the first policy-setting meeting under new Governor Kazuo Ueda, the BOJ decided to carry out the review with a planned time frame of around a year or a year and a half.

Over a period of some 25 years from the latter half of the 1990s, "achieving price stability has been a challenge," the central bank said in a policy statement released after the meeting. The BOJ's monetary easing measures implemented during this period, which apparently refers to the years when Japan remained mired in deflation, "have interacted with and influenced wide areas of Japan's economic activity, prices and financial sector."

In its latest quarterly Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices report, compiled at the meeting, the central bank raised its forecast of Japan's core consumer price index growth for fiscal 2023, which started this month, to 1.8 pct from 1.6 pct estimated in the previous report released in January. The inflation projection for fiscal 2024 was lifted to 2.0 pct from 1.8 pct.

The report newly included the BOJ's core CPI growth forecast for fiscal 2025, which was put at 1.6 pct.

