Japan Boosting Efforts to Increase Cyber Defense Personnel

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Defense Ministry is boosting efforts to increase cyber defense personnel at the Self-Defense Forces to some 20,000 over the next five years.

With cybersecurity experts lacking in both the public and private sectors, the ministry is moving to enhance its educational and training system to increase cyber defense specialists for itself.

As of the end of fiscal 2022 through March this year, the number of SDF personnel belonging to cyber-related units stood at some 890, including 540 members of the Cyber Defense Command, created in fiscal 2021.

Japan is lagging far behind other countries in the area. China is believed to have 30,000 personnel at its cyberattack unit alone, while the United States has 6,200 cybersecurity personnel and North Korea 6,800 personnel.

The ministry plans to increase the SDF cyber defense personnel to some 2,200 by the end of fiscal 2023 and to 4,000 by the end of 2027.

