Japan Diet OKs Defense Pacts with Britain, Australia

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, has endorsed a pact that serves as a legal basis for Japanese Self-Defense Forces personnel and British troops when they operate in each other's country.

The parliament also approved a similar pact for SDF troops and Australian military personnel.

The Japan-Britain and Japan-Australia reciprocal access agreements, and related bills were given approval at a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, on Friday. The House of Representatives, the lower chamber, passed the RAAs and the related legislation earlier this month.

Following the passage, Japan hopes to strengthen its defense cooperation with Britain and Australia, and expand defense exercises involving dispatches of troops with the two quasi-allies.

These are the first reciprocal status of forces agreements for Japan. With the United States, Japan has a SOFA serving as a legal basis for U.S. troops stationed in the East Asian country.

