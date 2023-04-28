Japan to Expand Offshore Wind Farms to EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan adopted on Friday a plan to allow offshore wind power generation facilities to be built in its exclusive economic zone surrounding the territorial waters.

Currently, such facilities can be built only within the territorial waters extending up to 12 nautical miles from the coast.

The new basic plan on ocean policy for the coming five years, adopted at a cabinet meeting, said that the government will prepare legislation to expand the locations of such facilities beyond the territorial waters to the EEZ, which stretches up to 200 nautical miles from the coast.

Under the plan, the government aims to realize "the creation of a sustainable ocean" while regarding offshore wind power generation as the trump card to achieve a carbon neutral society.

Before the plan was adopted, the government's Headquarters for Ocean Policy, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, held a meeting.

