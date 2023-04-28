1 in 3 Junior High School Teachers at Risk of Overwork Death

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Over 30 pct of junior high school teachers in Japan worked at least 60 hours a week, the threshold for certifying "karoshi," or death from overwork, in fiscal 2022, a survey by the education ministry showed Friday.

Although the proportion of such teachers fell to 36.6 pct from 57.7 pct in the previous survey in fiscal 2016, the ministry believes that the figure is still high and relevant measures are needed to improve the situation.

The proportion of elementary school teachers who worked 60 or more hours a week also dropped, to 14.2 pct from 33.4 pct.

Under the criteria set by the ministry, the death of a teacher after working 60 or more hours per week for two months in a row can be recognized as an overwork death eligible for workers' compensation.

The ministry will consider measures to reduce teachers' working hours at the Central Council for Education, which advises the education minister.

