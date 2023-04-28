Japan to Provide 158.7 B. Yen for Honda's EV Battery Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will provide 158.7 billion yen in subsidies for a new battery plant that Honda Motor Co. <7267> and GS Yuasa Corp. <6674> plan to build jointly, the industry ministry said Friday.

While Honda and GS Yuasa plan to develop and mass-produce lithium-ion batteries for use in electric vehicles and homes, the ministry hopes to expand the domestic production of such batteries through the massive subsidies.

The move comes as Japanese manufacturers are lagging behind Chinese and South Korean competitors.

The ministry included storage batteries in the list of specified key items for stable supply under the law on promoting economic security.

The subsidies for the battery plant will be provided from a 331.6-billion-yen fund set aside in the fiscal 2022 second supplementary budget.

