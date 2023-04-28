Japan to Restore S. Korea's Preferred Trade Status

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese trade ministry plans to put South Korea back on Tokyo's list of countries to which it gives preferential trade treatment, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The move comes more than three years after Japan removed the neighboring nation from the list amid strained ties over historical issues.

The ministry will place South Korea in Group A of countries, formerly known as "white" nations, as the country has effective export controls in place over goods and technology that could be converted to military use, the people said.

Group A nations are those recognized as managing exports appropriately to avoid the proliferation of goods capable of being used for weapons of mass destruction. They qualify for simplified export procedures.

Japan excluded South Korea from its list of former white nations in August 2019.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]