13 Nagoya Prison Officers Referred to Prosecutors over Assaults

Nagoya, April 27 (Jiji Press)--A prison in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, referred 13 of its officers to public prosecutors on Friday over alleged violence against inmates.

The Nagoya District Public Prosecutors Office will conduct investigations to determine whether to indict the officers, aged from 21 to 37.

The Justice Ministry announced disciplinary measures for 33 people working at Nagoya Prison, including the 13 officers. The 33 people included prison chief Gakuji Nakata, who was given a severe reprimand.

The 13 officers are suspected of assaulting three inmates at the prison in Miyoshi between March and August 2022. Of the officers, a 25-year-old prison guard allegedly injured the head of an inmate by pulling him through the food hatch of a prison cell.

Ninety-nine cases of violence were confirmed. The prison guard and two others were suspended for six months for conducting violence 14 to 29 times, and they all resigned.

