BOJ's Ueda Denies Review's Direct Impact on Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda on Friday denied that the central bank's planned review of its monetary policy will directly lead to a change in its massive monetary easing.

The BOJ said it would conduct a "broad-perspective review" of its longstanding monetary easing policy in a time frame of around a year or a year and a half.

The review will assess the effects and the side-effects of the monetary easing policy and give the BOJ knowledge useful for future monetary policymaking, Ueda said at a press conference after the central bank's two-day policy meeting.

Ueda said the review will include hearing from outside experts. It "will not necessarily result in immediate policy changes," he said.

BOJ policymakers voted to keep their massive monetary easing unchanged at the meeting, the first since Ueda took the helm at the central bank on April 9.

