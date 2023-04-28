Sony's Annual Sales Exceed 10 T. Yen for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. <6758> said Friday that its full-year consolidated sales exceeded 10 trillion yen for the first time in fiscal 2022, aided by the yen's depreciation and its robust gaming and music businesses.

For the year that ended in March 2023, the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant reported sales of 11,539,837 million yen, up 16.3 pct from the previous year, marking a record high for the second consecutive year.

Sony Group's operating profit inched up 0.5 pct to 1,208,206 million yen, while its net profit rose 6.2 pct to 937,126 million yen.

