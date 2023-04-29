Price Hikes Planned for 824 Products in Japan in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese consumers will continue to face a wave of price hikes in May, with prices of canned coffee products set to go up for the first time since 1998.

According to Teikoku Databank Ltd. 195 major companies in the country are poised to raise prices of a total of 824 products next month.

At the start of May, major beverage makers will hike prices of 185-gram cans of coffee in the face of surging prices of coffee beans, sugar and cans.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. will raise the price of Georgia Emerald Mountain Blend to 135 yen from 124 yen. The price will be lifted to 152 yen from 125 yen for Kirin Beverage Co.'s Kirin Fire Hikitate Bito and to 151 yen from 124 yen for Asahi Soft Drinks Co.'s Wonda Morning Shot.

Canned coffee products sold through vending machines are likely to cost 140 yen per can, up by 10 yen.

