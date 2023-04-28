Sony's Annual Sales Exceed 10 T. Yen for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. <6758> said Friday its consolidated sales exceeded 10 trillion yen for the first time ever in fiscal 2022, aided by the yen's depreciation and the firm's robust gaming and music businesses.

For the year that ended last month, the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant reported sales of 11,539,837 million yen, up 16.3 pct from the previous year, marking a record high for the second consecutive year.

Sony Group's operating profit inched up 0.5 pct to 1,208,206 million yen, after topping 1 trillion yen for the first time last year. Its net profit rose 6.2 pct to 937,126 million yen.

Sales of the PlayStation 5 video game console totaled 19.1 million units, even topping the recently upgraded target of 19 million units amid easing of semiconductor shortages and disruptions in supply chains.

The maker aims to sell 25 million units in the current year through next March, the most for any console in the PlayStation series.

