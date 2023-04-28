Japan Confirms 11,402 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 11,402 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of about 1,300 from a week earlier.

Twenty-five deaths linked to COVID-19 were newly reported in the country, while the number of severe cases fell by two from Thursday to 46.

In Tokyo, 1,613 new cases were confirmed, up 172 from a week before. Three new deaths were reported, while there were four severe cases, unchanged from Thursday.

