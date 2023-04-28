Japan Clarifies SDF, JCG Roles in Emergencies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted on Friday a manual including procedures for the defense minister to take command of the Japan Coast Guard if Japan is attacked by a foreign country.

In such cases, the defense minister will be able to give orders to the JCG commandant, the manual said. Approval by the cabinet will be necessary when placing the JCG under the control of the defense minister.

The manual also set out the roles that the Self-Defense Forces and the JCG should play. Specifically, the SDF will be in charge of defense in combat areas and the JCG will provide rear-area support, including the transportation of evacuees.

Article 80 of the SDF law allows the defense minister to take control of the JCG in the event of an emergency, but there have been no documents setting detailed procedures for this.

The manual laid out five missions that the JCG should play if Japan is under an armed attack: evacuating and rescuing citizens, providing information to ships and helping them escape, searching for and rescuing missing people, conducting anti-terror surveillance at ports, and responding to large numbers of evacuees.

