Japan to Restore S. Korea's Preferred Trade Status

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese trade ministry said Friday it started procedures to put South Korea back on Tokyo's list of countries to which it gives preferential trade treatment.

The move would fully lift strict export controls Japan imposed in trade with the neighboring country more than three years ago amid strained bilateral ties over the issue of wartime labor.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will place South Korea again in Group A of countries given a general bulk export license, formerly known as "white" nations, after confirming that the country has export controls "as effective as those of Japan" in place over goods and technologies that could be converted to military use, METI officials said.

The Group A status is given to nations recognized as managing exports appropriately to avoid the proliferation of goods capable of being used for weapons of mass destruction.

Japan deprived South Korea of the preferential treatment in August 2019.

