Daihatsu Cheated in Vehicle Crash Tests

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Daihatsu Motor Co. said Friday it has uncovered misconduct in its crash tests for four models for overseas markets, suspending shipments in 11 countries outside Japan, including Thailand and Mexico.

The problem affected a total 88,123 units of the Yaris Ativ, Perodua Axia, Agya, and a model under development whose name has not been released.

The Yaris Ativ is a model of Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>, the parent of Daihatsu, sold in countries including Thailand and Mexico, with production beginning in Thailand in August 2022.

Daihatsu started producing and selling the Perodua Axia at a joint venture in Malaysia in February this year. The Agya is another Toyota-brand model whose production was slated to start in Indonesia in June.

No fake tests were conducted for models sold in Japan.

