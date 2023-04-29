Japan Ends COVID-19 Border Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Saturday ended its border control measures linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travelers entering the country will no longer be required to present either a vaccination certificate for three doses of COVID-19 vaccine or a negative result of a COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to departure.

The government initially planned to lift the border measures on May 8, when it is set to lower the classification of COVID-19 under the infectious disease law.

The earlier lifting of the measures is aimed at allowing people to “smoothly return home after traveling overseas during the Golden Week holiday period” from Saturday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said at a press conference.

Japan also ended random COVID-19 testing for around 20 pct of people arriving from mainland China.

