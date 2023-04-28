3 JR Group Firms Back in Black after 2-Year Slump

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Three Japan Railways Group firms returned to the black in fiscal 2022 after incurring losses for two consecutive years, thanks to passenger demand recovery from the coronavirus-caused slump, according to their latest earnings reports.

The three are East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, and West Japan Railway Co. <9021>, or JR West.

They are finally getting out of the unprecedented earnings crisis, although when rail demand will recover to pre-pandemic levels remains uncertain, pundits said.

For the year that ended last month, JR East logged a net profit of 99.2 billion yen, against a net loss of 94.9 billion yen the year before, JR West reported a net profit 88.5 billion yen, against a net loss of 113.1 billion yen, and JR Tokai posted a net profit of 219.4 billion yen, against a net loss of 51.9 billion yen.

They saw revenues increase 20-50 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]