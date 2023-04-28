8 Major Japan Power Firms Post Annual Net Losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Eight of Japan's 10 major power suppliers logged net losses in the year through last March amid surging prices for liquefied natural gas and coal, underscoring that they are struggling with deteriorating finances.

Of them, Chugoku Electric Power Co. <9504>, Hokuriku Electric Power Co. <9505> and Okinawa Electric Power Co. <9511> posted record losses.

Those reporting losses also included Hokkaido Electric Power Co. <9509>, Tohoku Electric Power Co. <9506>, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501>, Kyushu Electric Power Co. <9508> and Shikoku Electric Power Co. <9507>.

Chubu Electric Power Co. <9502> and Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> reported profits.

All 10 firms have reached the maximum amount that they can charge customers under the fuel cost adjustment system, which allows them to pass on higher fuel costs to users. As a result, the utilities are shouldering the extra costs, which stand at a combined 500 billion yen.

