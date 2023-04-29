Japan Recognizes 4,009 People in Spring Honors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Saturday announced a list of 4,009 people recognized for this year's spring honors, including Takuya Okada, honorary chairman of retail giant Aeon Co. <8267>.

Okada, 97, former president of supermarket operator Jusco Co., the predecessor of Aeon, will be awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun. Former Supreme Court justices Masayuki Ikegami and Katsuyuki Kizawa, both 71, and former Nomura Securities Co. President Nobuyuki Koga and former Tokyo Gas Co. <9531> President Michiaki Hirose, both 72, will also receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.

Morio Kazama, a 74-year-old actor, whose real name is Tomohito Sumita, was selected for the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette.

The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure will be awarded to Shigeru Iwasaki, 70, former chief of staff at the Defense Ministry's Joint Staff, and Takayasu Okushima, 84, former president of Waseda University.

From the academic world, physicist Tsuneya Ando, 77, honorary professor at the Tokyo Institute of Technology, was picked for the Order of the Sacred Treasure, Gold and Silver Star. In the field of industrial promotion, Akira Nakamoto, 77, former president of precision, measuring and medical equipment maker Shimadzu Corp. <7701>, will be given the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star. Women account for 417, or 10.4 pct, of all people recognized in this year's spring honors.

