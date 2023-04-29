48 People Return to Japan after Evacuation from Sudan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--A total of 48 Japanese people and family members arrived in Japan Saturday morning after evacuating from conflict-hit Sudan to nearby Djibouti.

A Japanese government-chartered flight carrying the 48 people touched down at Haneda airport in Tokyo.

Greeted by government officials at the airport, many of the returnees looked relieved. "I was almost shedding tears when I saw Mount Fuji from the plane," one of them said, referring to Japan's tallest mountain, an icon of the country.

The chartered plane left Djibouti on Friday and arrived at Haneda past 6:15 a.m. Saturday (9:15 p.m. Friday GMT), according to the Foreign Ministry.

"I'm really grateful for the support (for the return home) from many people concerned," said Naoyuki Kawahara, head of Rocinantes, a nonprofit, which has been providing medical and other aid in Sudan, told reporters. Meanwhile, Kawahara said, "I'm worried about people of Sudan whom I love so much," expressing his hope to see an early end to the conflict in the African country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]