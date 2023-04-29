Kishida to Visit S. Korea in Early May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is preparing to visit South Korea in the beginning of May at the earliest and meet its President Yoon Suk-yeol, it was learned Saturday.

Kishida's envisaged visit to the Asian neighbor, his first since becoming prime minister in October 2021, will come after he and Yoon agreed at a meeting in Tokyo last month to resume "shuttle diplomacy," or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders.

The prime minister hopes to confirm with Yoon the two sides' policy to cooperate in responding to North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missile as well as to growing military pressure by China, government sources said.

Kishida's trip to South Korea is likely to come immediately after his weeklong tour of four African countries and Singapore through Friday. The prime minister told reporters that the details regarding the timing of his visit to South Korea have yet to be decided.

Shuttle diplomacy between the two sides has been at a standstill since then South Korean President Lee Myung-bak's visit to Japan in December 2011.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]