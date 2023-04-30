Japan Railway Firms Boosting Efforts for Automated Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese railway operators are beginning to make full-fledged efforts to introduce automated train driving operations.

Railway firms previously avoided implementing the technology on existing conventional train lines due to safety risks, but they are now facing the need to streamline operations as Japan's falling population is making it gradually difficult to secure and train drivers.

Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, said in March that it will introduce train cars equipped with automatic train operation, or ATO, technology in stages on its Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train line from around 2028.

Using the technology, which has been tested on the line, drivers only need to press a button to start trains. Running speeds are automatically adjusted, and trains stop at each station at the set time and location.

The technology enables drivers to take on work other than driving, such as opening and closing train doors, which is usually done by the conductor. Meanwhile, the conductor is freed up to focus on passenger service.

