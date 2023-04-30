JAXA Mulling New Mission Using Hayabusa, Hayabusa2 Tech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, is considering a new mission of collecting samples from a small astronomical body, hoping to utilize the technology from the Hayabusa and Hayabusa2 asteroid explorer projects.

The government-affiliated institution set up a working group last year comprising those with experience operating the Hayabusa2 mission, and is in the process of deciding the structure of the planned new explorer spacecraft and its target celestial body. JAXA aims to launch the probe in the mid-2030s and achieve a sample return in the mid-2040s.

A comet moving between the orbits of Earth and Jupiter is viewed as the likely target for the new project. JAXA aims to collect samples of primitive materials that maintain their state at the time of the birth of the solar system.

In the Hayabusa and Hayabusa2 missions, the space probes gathered samples such as sand from asteroids and brought them to Earth.

The next-generation explorer is seen comprising a 500-kilogram main unit, responsible for the travel to and from the target body, and a 100-kilogram sub unit, which will conduct observations, land on the body and collect samples. Including fuel, the explorer is expected to weigh about 2 tons in total.

