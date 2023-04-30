Japan's "Michi no Eki" Evolving into More Than Resting Space

Newsfrom Japan

Yakage, Okayama Pref., April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's "michi no eki" roadside rest stations have evolved from mere places for drivers to take a break to tourist attractions and hubs for communication and disaster management for local residents in the 30 years since the first such facilities appeared.

A total of 103 facilities were registered as the first batch of michi no eki stations on April 22, 1993. The total number of stations has since increased and stood at 1,204 as of February this year.

According to the National Michi-no-Eki Association, the facilities rack up combined sales of about 250 billion yen per year.

Although michi no eki stations initially had only restrooms and parking space at best, some facilities now have hot springs and amusement parks, making it possible for visitors to spend an entire day in them.

However, some michi no eki stations are struggling financially due to a drop in visitors or heavy burden from spending on facilities. There are cases of stations wearing thin due to competition with other stations or other commercial facilities.

